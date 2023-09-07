Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar asks BJP leaders to put pressure on PM Modi to approve Mekedatu project

“I am happy that the BJP friends are going to the KRS. Let them go. They should go to Delhi to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. They should put pressure on the Prime Minister saying that they had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore (during BJP government in Karnataka). 'Give all the clearances and permissions.’ Then only BJP’s fight for Cauvery water will get some value,” Shivakumar told reporters.