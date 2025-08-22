Menu
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ as shown in a video of the proceedings.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 06:18 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 06:18 IST
Karnataka News

