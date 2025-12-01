<p>Madikeri: A two-year-old girl who went missing from a plantation in Kongana village of Ponnampete taluk on Saturday noon was found safe on Sunday after a dog alerted its owners. The child, who had walked nearly 1.5 km without crying, was finally reunited with her anxious parents.</p><p>According to sources, a group of workers from the Jenu Kuruba community had arrived a week ago from Hanagodu hobli in Hunsur taluk to work at the coffee estate of K K Ganapathi in Kongana village. After working through Saturday morning, they were resting in a part of the estate where mobile network was available. During this time, the two-year-old child went between the coffee plants to relieve herself. However, she lost her way and continued walking deeper into the plantation. When the child did not return even after a long time, the panicked workers suspected a possible wild animal attack and informed the Forest Department and the police.</p>.Activists allege pits dug by forest dept for soil conservation in Cauvery Sanctuary violated multiple rules.<p>More than 40 forest personnel, along with police and local residents—around 70 to 80 people —searched throughout the evening but found no trace of the child.</p><p>On Sunday morning, a pet dog named ‘Oreo’ belonging to Anil, whose plantation is about 1.5- km away, began barking after spotting the child standing among coffee plants. Anil and local residents rushed to the spot, rescued the child, and handed her over to her relieved parents.</p><p>Police said the search operation was challenging because the child did not cry even once. “Had the child cried, we might have found her much earlier,” they added. </p>