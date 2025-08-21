<p>Bengaluru: The Congress government's crowd control Bill, in the wake of the June 4 Chinnaswamy stampede, was referred to a house committee Thursday after opposition lawmakers expressed worry that the proposed law might curtail protests and impact cultural events.</p><p>The Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and place of Gathering) Bill, with stringent penal provisions, was triggered by the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people. </p><p>Piloting the Bill, Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Assembly that the Chinnaswamy stadium was a "wake-up call" and the government wants to hold event organisers responsible. </p>.Crowd control needs a clearer mandate. <p>Under the Bill, any event in which 7,000 people are expected will need police permission. Organisers should apply for permission 10 days before the intended event. The Bill also requires organisers to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 1 crore. </p><p>Those organising events without permission will face up to seven years imprisonment and Rs 1 crore fine. </p><p>Any event that leads to disaster will attract up to seven years' jail in case of injuries and 10 years or life sentence for fatalities. </p><p>Causing disturbance or breaching peace during an event will result in three years' jail with Rs 50,000 fine. </p><p>Family functions or events, such as marriages, performed or held within private premises, are exempted under the Bill's provisions. </p><p>"Of late, we see crowded events taking place without any legal framework," Parameshwara said. "During the winter session of the legislature at Belagavi, farmers were lathi-charged. What created such circumstances? Were there regulations? Was permission sought? There are several such questions. To protest is a right. But it shouldn't inconvenience public life," he said. </p><p>Opposition BJP and JD(S) dubbed the Bill as "draconian". </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the Bill should not become "a weapon" for the police. "All political parties hold events. If something goes wrong, then what'll be the fate of that party? This must be thought about," he said. </p><p>Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Karkala's V Sunil Kumar said the Bill will kill protests. </p><p>"This is more draconian than a British-era law," Yatnal said. "One community needs no permission to shout five times a day. When it comes to using a sound system during a Ganesha festival, there's a problem. This Bill is intended to target events of one religion and curtail protests," he said. </p>.Won’t publish, circulate stampede report, state assures Karnataka HC. <p>Sunil Kumar pointed out that protests are planned overnight. "Having to apply for permission 10 days before effectively means that protests will be killed in local police stations," he said. "What about fairs and festivals? How can a temple provide a Rs 1-crore bond? And, who will be held accountable if something goes wrong in a government event?" </p><p>JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur said the Mylapur fair attracts one lakh people. "We have the Abbetumkur fair in which 50,000-60,000 people stay for a week. This law replaces the British with the police," he said. </p><p>BJP's Umanath Kotian asked the government if a temple will be held accountable if "miscreants deliberately create problems" during a religious event. </p><p>Parameshwara assuaged concerns by announcing that the 10-day clause will be reduced to five. "We'll also halve the indemnity bond for religious events," he said. Parameshwara also said that religious events, mass marriages and government events will be exempted. </p><p>The Opposition was not convinced. "You must distinguish between commercial and non-commercial events," Ashoka said. </p><p>Finally, Parameshwara gave in to the Opposition's demand and agreed to send the Bill to a house committee.</p>