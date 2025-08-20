Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: EIA report for Keni port in Uttara Kannada dist ‘lost in translation’

Based on the EIA, the district administration is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Ankola on August 22.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUttara KannadaEIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us