Karnataka: Fake website dupes devotees booking Kollur Temple rooms; case registered

Some miscreants illegally created an unauthorised duplicate website under the name “Karnataka Temple Accommodation” with the intent of making unlawful profits.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 07:16 IST
