<p>Udupi: A case has been registered after unknown persons allegedly created a fake website in the name of the Sri Mookambika Temple to cheat devotees by collecting money for bogus room bookings.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Prashanth Kumar Shetty, the Executive Officer of Sri Mookambika Temple, the temple’s official accommodation website is <ins><a href="http://karnatakatemplesaccommodation.com/">http://karnatakatemplesaccommodation.com</a></ins></p><p>However, some miscreants illegally created an unauthorised duplicate website under the name <em>“Karnataka Temple Accommodation”</em> with the intent of making unlawful profits.</p>.Three convicted in Rs 3.8 crore fraud case in Karnataka's Sullia.<p>The accused allegedly misled several devotees by offering room reservations at the Lalithambika Guest House through the fake website. They reportedly received payments via PhonePe QR codes shared over WhatsApp, issued fake receipts, and cheated devotees seeking accommodation at the temple.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Kollur Police have registered a case under Section 66(c) of the IT Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>