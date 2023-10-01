Karnataka files petition before CWMA seeking review; DyCM DKS expresses respite with inflow increase

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Meanwhile, I have got a report this morning -- I'm checking two to three times a day -- today inflow is 15,000 cusecs. It is good news for now."

Farmers and people of the region (Cauvery basin) should pray to rain Gods, he said, adding that, "If such inflow continues, there won't be much trouble, as we have released water to state's farmers for crops and seepage water is flowing."

Shivakumar further said, "Recent rains in Bengaluru and areas below KRS dam like -- Mandya, Kollegala, Hanuru among others are also getting registered (as part of flow towards TN). So in the last three-four days there is a record regarding flow up to 6,500 cusecs (towards TN) despite us not releasing water from KRS, so if there are more rains, it will strengthen us."

He, however maintained that the legal fight that is necessary will continue.