Karnataka forest dept orders demolition of structures built on 5-acre forest in elephant corridor

Five acres of elephant corridor in Kaggalipura range encroached to build a resort is finally set to be recovered by the forest department with the deputy conservator of forests, Bengaluru Urban passing an order for removal of structures within 30 days and restoration of the green zone.
The five acres in Survey No.36 of Gulikamale is part of a total of 514.22 acres of wasteland handed over to the Forest Department in July 1994. Ever since, the department has spent resources to develop it into a green zone, considering its importance for the movement of elephants between Bannerghatta and Savanadurga.
In 2014, the land was added to the list of deemed forests in the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court. After a range forest officer looked into the encroachment, a joint survey was conducted in 2018 following directions from the Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Revenue Division.
The joint survey map established that one Chandrashekhar Raju illegally took over five acres in Survey No.36
“The entire land belongs to the forest department and the encroachment is in violation of Karnataka Forest Act Section 33, 73 (d) and 104 as well as Forest (Conservation) Act Section 2,” the order by the DCF said.
Officials looked into the satellite data and found that the encroacher has cut down trees and changed the land use, affecting the natural ecosystem, to build Fantasy Falls View Resort, which includes cottages, swimming pool and roads. As per the rule, notice was served in 2018 and 2022. Raju neither replied to the notice nor appeared before the officials on both occasions.
On September 9, DCF Bengaluru issued yet another notice to Raju via WhatsApp besides pasting the notice on his residence. On September 14, the DCF received an email stating that Raju was unwell and couldn’t appear for the hearing. However, less than 2 hours later, he arrived at the DCF office.
“Chandrashekhar Raju says he inherited the 5 acres from his father but has failed to produce any revenue document to support the claim. Copies of the handwritten Pahani from 1976 to 1978 and a copy of the mutation deed from 1976 have been provided. But there is no RTC, Pahani for the current year. revenue map or any current document that has his name,” the order noted.
The order dated September 19 has given 30 days for Raju to demolish the structures and pay Rs 19.44 lakh towards the restoration of the forest as per the rules of the net present value fixed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
DCF N Ravindra Kumar said encroachment in the elephant corridors will contribute to man-animal conflict.
“Removing encroachments in Gulikamale has already been delayed. The matter is crucial in view of the rising conflicts with elephants. Those who have encroached the land do not even have the basic documents required to prove ownership. However, we have proceeded as per the law and given them an opportunity to prove their claims,” he said.