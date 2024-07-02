Karnataka forest dept ties up with NGO to plant 10 lakh saplings

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday gave green signal to an initiative in Bantwal to plant 10 lakh saplings, organised as a part of his department's afforestation programme.

The programme organised by the Forest Department in association with Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project seeks to plant saplings in areas that have lost greenery. "Over the last few months, heat waves have killed 100 people and affected over 40,000 in India. Afforestation is the best way to check global warming," he said.