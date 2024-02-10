Karnataka forest dept to take back 7,500 acres of land given on lease by Britishers

He added, "A special team and legal cell has been constituted to take the forest land back from those Estates whose contract period has ended and to even collect the pending lease amount which they owe to the government. Few years ago, when the present Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, B P Ravi, was Chief Conservator of Forest of Chamarajnagar region, he had issued notices to few companies which had not given the lease amount. Some owners of those estates have even gone to Court. The legal battle will continue by our special legal cell in that regard," he said.

Khandre also said that there is adequate report that 2 lakh acres of forest land has been encroached upon in the state while complaints have been raised about more. "So I have instructed to give accurate report of exact amount of land encroached. Once that report is received, large amount of lands encroached for selfish reasons will be evacuated strictly," he said.

Minister Khandre clarified that the survey to have a railway line or flyover through the Bandipur forest region has not been taken up yet.

He also said that the ban on night traffic via Bandipur forest from Karnataka to Kerala during 9 pm to 6 am will continue, but the rule has been relaxed only for medical emergencies and special situations.

"Life is precious. They are taking all measures to prevent man animal conflict and to save crops. Works to install rail barricades is under progress," he said.

According to the minister, he has instructed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent incidents of forest fire during summer. A forest line has been built and discussions have been held with personnel from the department of fire and emergency services in this regard, he said.