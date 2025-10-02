Menu
Karnataka forest Minister Eshwar Khandre laments wildlife deaths

The minister noted that Karnataka has given top priority to wildlife conservation, pointing out that the state is home to 5,395 elephants and 563 tigers.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:30 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 09:30 IST
