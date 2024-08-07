Karnataka got highest amount of disaster relief fund in last 2 years: Centre informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that it has granted the highest allocation to Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Assam under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the last two years, 2022-2024 for natural calamities.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that while Rs 941 crore was approved by the Centre's high-level committee for Karnataka, Rs 873 crore and Rs 594 crore were approved for Himachal Pradesh and Assam for floods and landslides in 2022-24.

In a written reply, he said Rs 939 crore was released to Karnataka from the NDRF, Rs 812 crore to Himachal Pradesh and Rs 160 crore to Assam in the last two years.