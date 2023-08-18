Karnataka government to launch AI-based app for farmers

Inaugurating the call centre, the minister said that multiple helplines (about eight helplines) were set up to help farmers. But these helplines were causing more confusion than helping the farmers. "We, therefore, decided to merge all these helplines and set up a call centre to provide information to the farmers. All these eight helplines used to receive around 500 calls on a weekly basis. After merging all the helplines, the state will also appoint 30 employees in the first phase and slowly depending on the need, we will increase the number of lines and people as well,” he said.