Karnataka government to launch AI-based app for farmers

The Agriculture Department is planning to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based app soon to provide a one-stop solution to farmers in the state, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said here on Thursday.
After inaugurating the centralised farmers' call centre here, Cheluvarayaswamy said that the AI-based super app will be able to predict and provide information on weather and soil quality. Seeds, crop patterns and several other agriculture-based information in a single app, he added.
“The Agriculture Department has a lot of information on every aspect associated with agriculture. It can be fed into an AI-based app and in turn, it will process and provide information to suit the needs of the farmers. Moreover, this app will use all 14 languages,” he explained.
Inaugurating the call centre, the minister said that multiple helplines (about eight helplines) were set up to help farmers. But these helplines were causing more confusion than helping the farmers. "We, therefore, decided to merge all these helplines and set up a call centre to provide information to the farmers. All these eight helplines used to receive around 500 calls on a weekly basis. After merging all the helplines, the state will also appoint 30 employees in the first phase and slowly depending on the need, we will increase the number of lines and people as well,” he said.
Farmers can call 18004253553 for assistance.