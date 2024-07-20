Karnataka government to set up institute to study water-related issues

Bengaluru: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge announced in the Legislative Council on Friday that the state government is setting up a research institute/centre for excellence to study water-related issues.
Replying to the question by BJP MLC Bharati Shetty, the minister stated that a Central report has warned about water source depletion by 2050 and hence the department was setting up the study institute.
Karnataka is in second place after Rajasthan at the national level in depletion of water sources. Therefore, the department is setting up a dedicated institute which will study prevention of depletion of sources, conservation of water and other related issues, the minister explained.
He said that the proposal in this regard has already been sent to the Finance Department.
According to the data provided by the minister to the Council, during the year 2023 as many as 1,220 villages spread over 128 taluks faced water scarcity.
Published 19 July 2024, 22:59 IST