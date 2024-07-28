Karnataka Governor receives report on MUDA 'scam'

Bengaluru: The government has submitted a report on the alleged irregularities reported in MUDA to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. The report reached the Raj Bhavan a couple of days ago. The governor had asked the chief secretary for a report on the alleged MUDA scam.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too confirmed the submission of the report to the Governor on Friday. Sources said the CM met the Governor on Wednesday after the report was submitted to the latter.
Leaders of BJP and JD(S) had met the governor and submitted to him documents on the alleged irregularities in MUDA.
Published 27 July 2024, 23:06 IST