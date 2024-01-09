Karnataka govt asks SC to lift stay on appointment of primary teachers

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court asking for the modification of its January 3, 2024, direction for keeping in abeyance 11,494 appointment orders issued by the state authorities for the post of Graduate Primary Teacher, in the recruitment process conducted after a notification issued on March 21, 2022.

It asked the top court to permit to continue employment to such teachers to whom appointment orders have been issued as it would cause grave consequences to the teachers as well as to students.

The application filed through advocate D L Chidananda enumerated consequences including that the State of Karnataka would be disabled from delivering on its obligation to promote high standards of primary education.