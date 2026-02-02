Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt changes timing of Urdu schools during Ramzan

State Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said calling the government's move as appeasement of minorities was not right.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 10:12 IST
Karnataka NewsRamzanUrdu

Follow us on :

Follow Us