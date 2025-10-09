<p>Bengaluru: The government is exploring legal options to safeguard home owners who have completed construction of their buildings and are unable to get power and water supply connections, owing to the Occupancy Certificate (OC) mandate by the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, held a meeting with ministers and officials to discuss how the problems could be addressed legally. </p>.<p>Recently, the government decided to exempt buildings constructed on plots with an area of 1,200 sq ft or less from obtaining an OC and this helped solve the problem for that category of people. </p>.Relaxed rules for khatas and OCs: Road to legalising violations in Bengaluru? .<p>However, other home owners are still struggling since they have been denied water and power supply. </p>.<p>“There is a need to protect the home owners who have already finished construction and hence, the law department is exploring what can be done. Many states are already being served a contempt notice by the Supreme Court for failing to abide by its verdict. Hence, it is important that any decision we make is legally compliant,” he said.</p>.<p>There are a few proposals that are now being examined to arrive at a decision, he added.</p>