Karnataka govt mulls police checks for staff at app-based companies

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday told the Assembly that he would issue an order, after obtaining a legal opinion, mandating companies that have app-based operations to submit details of their employees to the jurisdictional police. </p><p>Parameshwara was responding to a calling-attention motion by Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy, who raised the recent kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Nischith, his constituent. The MLA said the prime accused Gurumurthy was with on-demand driver service platform DriveU. </p><p>"Gurumurthy was booked for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2020 and went to jail. Somehow, he came out and joined DriveU," Reddy said, adding that he came in contact with Nischith and his parents in his DriveU job. </p><p>"How did someone who faced a rape case get the job without a police verification?" </p><p>Reddy said police verification must be done for people working with such app-based platforms. The MLA also called for a ban on DriveU. </p><p>"I'll check the legal aspects and issue an order that people appointed by app-based companies must be verified and the jurisdictional police must be notified," Parameshwara said. </p><p>"When I became the home minister for the first time in 2015, I issued an order that security agencies must submit details of their employees to the jurisdictional police. Agencies used to have people without any identification, training and qualification. But this (order) wasn't pursued," Parameshwara said. </p><p>The minister said that DriveU was being verified by the police in connection with the kidnap-and-murder case. </p>