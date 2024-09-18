Karnataka govt resolves to make drug peddling a non-cognisable offence

It will also be considered as to what needs to be done to strengthen the laws, he said, adding, "we will bring in amendments if needed, and in case new laws have to be brought in we will do it."

Drug offences should be non-bailable, from minimum ten years to maximum life imprisonment for those indulging in drug peddling, depending on the gravity of the offence, he said. "We have thought about it and decided on it."

It has also been decided to form "student police" by drawing those from National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, and National Service Scheme (NSS), he said, adding, residents associations and NGOs, will be involved to tackle the drug menace.