Karnataka govt transfers four IPS officers

The Karnataka government on Friday passed an order transferring four senior IPS officers.
Umesh Kumar, a 1995-batch officer who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), crimes and technical services, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).
Harishekaran P, who was serving as Additional Commandant, Home Guards and ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, has been posted as ADGP, crimes and technical services.
Seemanth Kumar Singh, who was ADGP, KSRP, has been transferred and named as ADGP, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force.
Lada Martin Marbaniang, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Recruitment, has been transferred and named as DIGP and Commissioner of Police, Belagavi City.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:31 IST)