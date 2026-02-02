Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Guv Gehlot wants hate speech and hate crimes bill shelved, says Minister Parameshwara

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the Governor has questioned 28 points in bill and has referred it to the President.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 08:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 08:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsG ParameshwaraThaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us