Karnataka has highest number of EV charging stations in country: Bureau of Energy Efficiency

Bengaluru: With 5,765 public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, Karnataka has the highest number of charging stations in the country, according to the recent data released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Union Ministry of Power.
“This achievement underscores the state’s strong commitment to advancing electric mobility. The strategic initiatives and policies implemented by the state reflect a concerted effort to build a robust EV infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation,” Energy Minister KJ George said.
In the state, Bengaluru Urban district is the biggest contributor with close to 85 per cent of the charging stations. Bengaluru City alone has close to 4,462 charging stations.
“Karnataka has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the electric vehicle sector, becoming the first state in India to introduce an EV policy in 2017. This pioneering initiative was further bolstered in 2021 with enhanced incentives, reflecting the state’s unwavering commitment to advancing electric mobility. Looking ahead, the government is set to develop model EV cities across Karnataka, a strategic move aimed at significantly boosting EV adoption and establishing a sustainable transportation framework for the future,” a statement by the energy department said.
The charging stations in the state have been funded under various initiatives including Union government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, BESCOM's own investments, green cess funds from the state transport department, and public-private partnerships.
In the state budget presented in February 2024, Karnataka has proposed the establishment of nearly 2,500 new EV charging stations across the state through a public-private partnership model.
“Additionally, the government also plans to invest Rs 35 crore in setting up 100 charging centres in collaboration with power supply companies, further supporting the growth and accessibility of EV infrastructure in Karnataka,” the statement said.
While Karnataka topped the list, Maharashtra bagged the second place with 3,728 stations followed by Uttar Pradesh which had 1,989, and Delhi with 1,941 stations.
Published 19 August 2024, 17:10 IST