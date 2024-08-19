Karnataka has highest number of EV charging stations in country: Bureau of Energy Efficiency

Bengaluru: With 5,765 public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, Karnataka has the highest number of charging stations in the country, according to the recent data released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Union Ministry of Power.

“This achievement underscores the state’s strong commitment to advancing electric mobility. The strategic initiatives and policies implemented by the state reflect a concerted effort to build a robust EV infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation,” Energy Minister KJ George said.

In the state, Bengaluru Urban district is the biggest contributor with close to 85 per cent of the charging stations. Bengaluru City alone has close to 4,462 charging stations.