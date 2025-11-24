Menu
Karnataka HC dismisses plea to set aside Chinnaswamy stadium stampede probe report

A division bench comprising Justices DK Singh and Tara Vitasta Ganju noted that the report cannot be set aside on mere apprehensions and assumptions.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 16:18 IST
