Karnataka HC issues notice to government on State Election Commission seeking ULB reservation

The notifications will have to be issued in respect of 47 city municipal councils, 91 town municipal councils and 49 town panchayats, the petition said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 14:05 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 14:05 IST
