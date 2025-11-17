<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered notice to the state government in a PIL filed by the State Election Commission seeking issuance of reservation notification for the 187 urban local bodies (ULB) across the state. </p><p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha posted the matter to December 11.</p><p>The commission has stated that the term of 187 ULBs are going to expire during December - January 2025. Despite repeated letters/reminders since January 2025, the state government so far has not come out with the reservation notification enabling the election process to proceed with. </p>.Karnataka HC allows RSS route march in Chittapur with 300 participants, 50-member band.<p>The notifications will have to be issued in respect of 47 city municipal councils, 91 town municipal councils and 49 town panchayats, the petition said.</p><p>The petition cited that under Section 13(1)(d) of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, failure to issue necessary reservation notification results in violation of the mandate contained under Article 243- U of the Constitution of India. </p><p>The division bench has directed the state government file response by the next date of hearing. </p>