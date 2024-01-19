Karnataka HC issues status quo order for BDA's Shivaram Karanth Layout

Bengaluru: The high court on Thursday issued a status quo order concerning BDA’s Shivaram Karanth Layout. A special division bench comprising Justices Krishna S. Dixit and M. Nagaprasanna has also clarified that development activities within the layout may continue during the status quo period.
The matter was taken up following a December 12, 2023 order from the Apex Court, which transferred the entire proceedings to the high court. During the hearing, the counsel representing the petitioners and appellants submitted that their grievances remain unresolved, and several petitions regarding the parties’ rights are yet to be considered.
On December 3, 2020, the Apex Court had appointed a three-member committee to oversee various issues concerning the Shivaram Karanth layout. In its order on December 12, 2023, the Apex Court noted that while the committee’s chairman sought its disbandment, the other members had a different opinion. The Apex Court directed that the physical records be transferred from the BDA after storing an e-copy/set in the cloud. It also emphasized that the original e-set should not be altered.
The BDA’s advocate informed the bench that despite receiving communication from the BDA’s office, the committee had not handed over any of the documents. The advocate also reported that the committee had placed a separate lock on the premises leased for its functioning in the BDA building.