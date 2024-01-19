Karnataka HC issues status quo order for BDA's Shivaram Karanth Layout

On December 3, 2020, the Apex Court had appointed a three-member committee to oversee various issues concerning the Shivaram Karanth layout. In its order on December 12, 2023, the Apex Court noted that while the committee’s chairman sought its disbandment, the other members had a different opinion. The Apex Court directed that the physical records be transferred from the BDA after storing an e-copy/set in the cloud. It also emphasized that the original e-set should not be altered.