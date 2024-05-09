Traffic diversion from Kodigehalli Junction to Esteem Mall for metro work in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has prohibited vehicular movement from Kodigehalli Junction to Esteem Mall on the service road from 11 pm to 5 am, for a month.
This is in view of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) beginning work to align tracks to the metro pillars along Kodigehalli to Hebbal Circle, from Friday.
Road users have been advised to reach Pampa Extension Road from Dasarahalli Main Road, proceed via Ranna Road and reach Esteem Mall via Kempapura Main Road.
All heavy goods vehicles have been directed to take the up ramp at the Vidyashilpa Junction, the press release said.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:47 IST