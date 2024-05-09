Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic diversion from Kodigehalli Junction to Esteem Mall for metro work in Bengaluru

Road users have been advised to reach Pampa Extension Road from Dasarahalli Main Road, proceed via Ranna Road and reach Esteem Mall via Kempapura Main Road.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 21:47 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 21:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has prohibited vehicular movement from Kodigehalli Junction to Esteem Mall on the service road from 11 pm to 5 am, for a month.

This is in view of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) beginning work to align tracks to the metro pillars along Kodigehalli to Hebbal Circle, from Friday. 

Road users have been advised to reach Pampa Extension Road from Dasarahalli Main Road, proceed via Ranna Road and reach Esteem Mall via Kempapura Main Road.

All heavy goods vehicles have been directed to take the up ramp at the Vidyashilpa Junction, the press release said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 21:47 IST
BengaluruNamma Metrotraffic

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT