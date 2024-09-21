Karnataka HC judge V Shrishananda 'regrets' calling Muslim-majority Bengaluru area 'Pakistan'

Bengaluru: A day after the Supreme Court of India took exception to certain remarks he had made during court proceedings, Justice V Shrishananda from the Karnataka high court on Saturday expressed regrets over his comments.

“A few observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out of context in the social media platforms. The observations were unintentional and not to hurt any individual or any section of the society. If such observations hurt any individual or any section of the society or community, I express my sincere regrets,” the judge said.

Videos of the judge’s remarks during court proceedings had gone viral. The Apex Court had taken suo motu cognizance of his remarks during two separate proceedings. In one such clipping, Justice Shrishananda had referred to a Bengaluru locality as ‘Pakistan’ and in another clip he made a gender insensitive comment in front of a woman advocate.