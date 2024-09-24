Home
Karnataka High Court bars using, uploading videos of proceedings; directs social media platforms to take down footage

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) on Friday had requested the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to stop the live streaming of the court proceedings for a few days.
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 06:09 IST

The Karnataka High Court has barred the use and uploading of videos of the court proceedings, reported Bar and Bench on Tuesday.

The court has also directed social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) to delete videos taken and uploaded from High court's official live streaming footage.

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) on Friday had requested the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to stop the live streaming of the court proceedings for a few days.

More to follow...

Published 24 September 2024, 06:09 IST
