Karnataka High Court calls for periodical recruitment in public employment

The corporation had challenged the February 14, 2024 order of the single bench directing it to appoint within two months, one Saurabh from Dharwad, whose name was in an empanelled list of candidates who have applied for the post of Assistants. The LIC contended that such a direction cannot be issued in service matters.

The division bench noted that the validity period of the selection list being two years and some of notified vacancies still existing, candidates remaining in the selection list need to be considered for appointment. The court further observed that Saurabh, who was the petitioner before the single bench, too is in the waiting list.

“LIC being an instrumentality of State under Article 12 of the constitution has to conduct itself as a model employer and not as a private entity acting upon its own whims and fancies. When such a public entity holds to the candidates in the fray a particular standard which it would abide by in the recruitment process, it is liable to adhere to the same as a matter of public policy, regardless of the statutory backing therefore,” the bench said.