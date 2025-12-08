Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court issues notice to officials, including Mandya DC over encroachment of CMC land

The City Club, situated between the CMC and the Municipal High School, occupies a total area of 54,000 square feet.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 17:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 17:41 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us