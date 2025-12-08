<p>Mandya: The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to a total of nine officials, including the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mandya district, regarding the encroachment of a land belonging to the Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) by a local club.</p><p>Mandya-based City Club, the city’s oldest club, is located adjacent to the CMC office, occupying approximately 54,000 square feet of land that belongs to the CMC. A Division Bench of the High Court has issued the notices, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social activist, S Sanjay, who had requested that the encroachment of the CMC land be cleared and the land be returned to the CMC’s possession.</p>.Sarva Hindu Samaj to take out 'Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra' in Mewat on Aug 28.<p>The City Club, situated between the CMC and the Municipal High School, occupies a total area of 54,000 square feet. The PIL contends that this land belongs to the CMC and was never sanctioned to the City Club.</p><p>When the City Club began constructing a new building, the CMC had filed a lawsuit before the Mandya Civil Court in 2003 to reclaim the land, arguing that the club was operating on an unauthorised land. After the hearing, the court had ruled that the new building, adjacent to the CMC, was illegal and ordered the CMC to take possession of the land.</p><p>Later, complaints were filed with the Lokayukta also, regarding the encroachment, alleging that the CMC had failed to take action despite the court order.</p><p>Following the complaints filed with the Lokayukta, regarding non-compliance with the court order, regarding the land occupied by the City Club, CMC Commissioner Pampashree submitted an affidavit before the Lokayukta, assuring that action would be taken as per the court's direction.</p><p>The petitioner (Sanjay) filed a complaint with the CMC on January 1, 2025, demanding the City Club land, being CMC property, should be seized immediately because gambling and drinking of alcohol were allegedly taking place on public property. He had sought action to acquire the land belonging to the CMC; cancellation of the liquor license by the Excise department; and action against the officials who showed negligence in vacating the encroachment.</p><p>The CMC Commissioner has even served a notice to the City Club on March 13, 2025, asking the club authorities to submit the original documents of the property on Katha number D3/1062/2104 of the CMC as the authorities had not responded to her earlier notices on January 30, 2025 and also February 24, 2025. She had sought the documents regarding the land and permission to run the club from the competent authorities.</p><p>Now, the High Court has issued notices to a total of nine parties, including the Government Secretary, Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC), Director of Municipal Administration, Mandya Excise Deputy Commissioner, Excise Inspector, State Excise Department, City Club, Mandya City Municipal Council, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.</p>