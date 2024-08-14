Karnataka High Court refuses to quash proceedings against inspector for keeping Rs 72 lakh cash seized in a case

The theft case was transferred twice, once to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kengeri gate Sub-Division and later to ACP, Byatarayanapura Sub-Division.

On January 27, 2023, inspector Naik was transferred and posted as police inspector, Anekal police station. State Public Prosecutor BA Belliappa submitted that despite notices and reminders issued, the petitioner inspector failed to deposit the seized cash in the treasury even after his transfer from Byatarayanapura police station.

On February 27, 2023, the Magistrate court directed Byatarayanapura police to hand over the seized amount to the officials of the Income-Tax Department, on the application filed by the latter under CrPC sections 451 and 457.