Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court to hear murder-accused actor Darshan’s bail plea today

The court perused the documents and observed that the doctors have advised the actor to undergo either physiotherapy or surgery to remedy his back pain problem.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 03:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 03:15 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High CourtDarshan Thoogudeepa

Follow us on :

Follow Us