Karnataka High Court to hear murder-accused actor Darshan’s bail plea today

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka adjourned the hearing to Tuesday the bail petition filed by Sandalwood actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice Vishwajith Shetty adjourned the hearing after medical records pertaining to the actor were placed before the court in a sealed cover.

The court perused the documents and observed that the doctors have advised the actor to undergo either physiotherapy or surgery to remedy his back pain problem. Meanwhile, senior advocate C V Nagesh, appearing for Darshan, claimed that it is also opined that the actor may suffer paralysis if the corrective measures are not taken immediately.

Karnataka High Court seeks Darshan's medical records over bail petition on account of spine ailment.

On the other hand, public prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar submitted that he has to go through the medical records and also the applications filed by Darshan for bail and interim bail. Darshan is accused number 2 in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The trial court had refused bail to Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, who is accused number 1 in the case, and a few other accused persons in the case. The trial court had held that there was scientific evidence, in the form of DNA and CDR, which positively establishes the presence of Darshan at the crime scene.