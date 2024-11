Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara hints at disciplinary action against Zameer Ahmed

Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Monday, he was reacting to a question on Zameer Ahmed referring to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaala’ and Muslims buying the entire family of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, during a campaign in Channapatna, for the Assembly byelection.