Karnataka: House panel slams state govt for 'misusing' SC/ST funds for general schemes

Bengaluru: A Karnataka legislature committee has slammed the government for 'misusing' funds meant for SC/ST welfare by spending the money on 'general' programmes such as free bus passes for students belonging to all communities.
The Legislature Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes has raised objections to such diversion of SC/ST funds in its report tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.
Specifically, the committee had a problem with using Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds for general social sector schemes.
The Congress government is already under fire for utilising Rs 14,730.53 crore of SCSP and TSP funds for the five 'guarantee' schemes.
"Free bus passes are being given to students of all communities. The Committee expresses its objection to the use of SCSP-TSP funds for this purpose as it amounts to misuse and violation of the law. The SCSP-TSP funds must be used for SC/STs by framing programmes," the report stated.
According to the report, the Transport Department told the Committee that it was not possible to formulate programmes exclusively for SC/STs. "Those travelling in buses are mostly poor and SC/STs," officials said, as per the report.
The Committee did not buy this argument. "Going by this, it means that for the last 10 years, SCSP-TSP funds are being used in violation of the law, which is punishable. Funds must be utilised to provide basic infrastructure at hostels and scholarships under the social welfare department," the Committee said in its recommendation to the Finance Department.
Headed by Malavalli Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy, the Committee was briefed by officials from the social welfare department that the SCSP-TSP funds are being used for general schemes by most departments. "The education department is utilising this money to provide textbooks, shoes," the report stated.
The Committee has asked the government to scrap Section 7(c) from the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act. This section allows the use of SCSP-TSP funds for general social sector schemes benefiting SC/STs along with others. This provision is being "misused" and disallowing economic upliftment of SC/STs, the report said.
The government was also pulled up for not utilising Rs 985 crore provided to various corporations under the social welfare department. The money is lying in personal deposit (PD) accounts.
Published 25 July 2024, 16:57 IST