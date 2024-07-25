Karnataka: House panel slams state govt for 'misusing' SC/ST funds for general schemes

The Congress government is already under fire for utilising Rs 14,730.53 crore of SCSP and TSP funds for the five 'guarantee' schemes.

"Free bus passes are being given to students of all communities. The Committee expresses its objection to the use of SCSP-TSP funds for this purpose as it amounts to misuse and violation of the law. The SCSP-TSP funds must be used for SC/STs by framing programmes," the report stated.

According to the report, the Transport Department told the Committee that it was not possible to formulate programmes exclusively for SC/STs. "Those travelling in buses are mostly poor and SC/STs," officials said, as per the report.

The Committee did not buy this argument. "Going by this, it means that for the last 10 years, SCSP-TSP funds are being used in violation of the law, which is punishable. Funds must be utilised to provide basic infrastructure at hostels and scholarships under the social welfare department," the Committee said in its recommendation to the Finance Department.