Karnataka: Koragas end protest after 26 days following assurance from CM

The protest was being held in front of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of the Koraga Development Associations Federation of Karnataka–Kerala.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 17:53 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 17:53 IST
