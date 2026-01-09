<p>Udupi: The 26-day-long day-and-night protest demanding direct recruitment to government jobs for youth of the Koraga community was temporarily withdrawn on Friday following assurances from the Chief Minister.</p><p>The protest was being held in front of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of the Koraga Development Associations Federation of Karnataka–Kerala. Addressing a press conference at the protest site, Federation president Sushila Nada said the Chief Minister has assured the community that a legally valid order regarding direct recruitment to government services would be issued after due consideration.</p>.Protesters allege govt apathy for long pending demands of Koragas.<p>She said the government has sought time to issue the order and warned that if an official decision is not announced within three months, the Koraga community would resume its agitation.</p><p>The Koraga community, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), is considered one of the most marginalised communities in the region. Community leaders said Koragas have long been deprived of basic opportunities and continue to face social discrimination, which has also contributed to a steady decline in their population. Despite these challenges, sustained efforts by community organisations have resulted in significant progress in education.</p><p>Koraga youth are now pursuing SSLC, PUC, undergraduate, postgraduate, medical, law and other professional programmes. However, the lack of government employment opportunities compelled the community to launch the protest from December 15, demanding direct recruitment to government posts. </p>