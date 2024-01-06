Karnataka labour minister Santosh Lad ferries accident victims to hospital in his vehicle, wins hearts

Dharwad: Labour Minister Santosh Lad won the hearts of the people due to his gesture in shifting accident victims into his own vehicle and transporting them to Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Saturday.
After attending several programmes in Dharwad, Lad was heading towards Alnavar at around 8:00 pm.
While his vehicle was passing near Kelgeri, he saw two girls and four boys crying for help after their bikes had met with an accident head-on.
Lad stopped his vehicle and with the help of his aides, shifted the victims to his car and later to the hospital. He also ensured that the victims received proper treatment.