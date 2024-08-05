Karnataka lags in growth in renewable energy sector: Deve Gowda

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday expressed concern over sluggish growth of the renewable energy sector in Karnataka.

Taking part in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in the Rajya Sabha, Gowda said the sector witnessed just 2.58 per cent growth in Karnataka in a year against 14 percent annual growth in the country.

Though some of the states made strides in the renewable energy sector, Karnataka’s growth in the sector was poor, he said.