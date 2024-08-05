Karnataka lags in growth in renewable energy sector: Deve Gowda

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday expressed concern over sluggish growth of the renewable energy sector in Karnataka.
Taking part in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in the Rajya Sabha, Gowda said the sector witnessed just 2.58 per cent growth in Karnataka in a year against 14 percent annual growth in the country.
Though some of the states made strides in the renewable energy sector, Karnataka’s growth in the sector was poor, he said.
Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for several steps taken in the last ten years to drive the growth of India's renewable energy while also lauding for no corruption in power and other sectors.
"Over the years, the importance of renewable energy in India has only grown upwards. In a country of 1.4 billion people, we cannot secure our future if you do not adopt a model of sustainable development," the senior member from JD(S) asserted.
For sustainable development, clean energy is a very important factor, he said, adding that India has gradually evolved from hydel power to solar and wind energy in its pursuit of renewable energy.
"We have so many international commitments also. So, much work has been done in the last ten years under PM Modi for the promotion of renewable energy in this country," Gowda said, citing examples of the increase in installed capacities of non-fossil fuel generation and solar energy.
There is no doubt work has been done on this front, he said, adding that "however, in renewable energy, there are still many areas of concern, and we need to address some core challenges".
The former prime minister also asserted that for speedy growth in the renewable sector regional disparities need to be addressed, and the states, which are lagging, need proper hand-holding.
Gowda also issued a note of caution, saying a hurried transition to renewable energy should not impact the country's biodiversity, referring to the installations of renewable energy plants in agricultural and eco-sensitive areas.
Published 05 August 2024, 16:01 IST