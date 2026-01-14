<p>Bidar: A motorbike rider died on the spot after his throat was slit by a sharp Manja string of a kite in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Talamadagi </a>village of Chitaguppa taluk on Wednesday. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Sanjukumar Gundappa Hosamani (48). He was travelling to Humnabad to pick his daughter from a residential school for Sankranti holiday.</p><p>Eyewitnesses said the Manja string has come in contact with the rider's neck. He fell down suddenly on the road and died due to heavy bleeding, they said. </p>.SBI ATM officer in Bidar booked for misappropriating Rs 1.25 crore.<p>The deceased is survived by his wife, son and three daughters.</p><p>People of Humnabad and Chitaguppa taluks celebrate Makar Sankranti festival through flying kites. </p><p>Manja is a sharp, glass-coated kite string which has caused numerous injuries to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, especially around kite-flying festivals. </p><p>It is commonly used to cut a rival kite's string which is considered a competitive event. </p><p>Even though there is a ban on its use, people continue to use the manja while flying kites during festivals and competitions. </p>