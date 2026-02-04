<p>Shivamogga: A city-based man was duped of Rs 61 lakh by online fraudsters in the name of high profits in a short span through advertisement on Facebook.</p><p>According to police, the victim saw an advertisement by a company named LF work on Facebook which stated that those who invest in gold and stock market would get high returns in a short span. Believing it, the man downloaded the application through the link in the advertisement and he was added to a WhatsApp group later. He was asked to transfer money to various UPI IDs in stages, and those UPI IDs were deleted immediately after payment. In this way, the fraudsters got a total amount of Rs 61 lakh. He realised that he was cheated when he neither got profit or the money he had transferred. CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway. </p>