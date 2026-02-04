Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Man duped of Rs 61 lakh by online fraudsters through Facebook advertisement

According to police, the victim saw an advertisement by a company named LF work on facebook which stated that those who invest in gold and stock market would get high returns in a short span.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 18:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 18:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us