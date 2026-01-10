<p>Udupi: Hebri police have registered a case after a 32-year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.19 lakh in an online loan scam.</p><p>The complainant, Ramesh (32), a resident of Nadpalu village, stated that on January 2, at around 10 am, he received a phone call from an unknown number. </p> .<p>The caller, who introduced himself as Ravi Kumar S, claimed to be calling from non-banking finance company and offered an online loan.</p><p>As the complainant needed money for his sister’s marriage, he enquired about the interest rate. The caller allegedly informed him that the interest would be three per cent and assured that the monthly instalment would be Rs 6,289 for a tenure of five years. Trusting the caller, the complainant agreed to proceed.</p> .<p>The accused then collected money from the complainant on various pretexts. Between January 2 and January 5, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 2,19,500 through 36 separate transactions.</p><p>Following the complaint, Hebri Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. </p>