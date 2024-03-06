Karnataka minister promises to restore Aihole monuments to old glory in 4 years

Bengaluru: Aihole, also known as the cradle of Dravidian architecture, will be restored to its original glory of the Chalukyan era, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H K Patil said on Tuesday.
He was addressing reporters after the signing of a tripartite agreement between the Chalukyan Heritage Area Management Authority, department of archaeology, museums and heritage and the Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust.
The minister said no government succeeded in taking good care of the rich heritage of the early dynasties, which remained abandoned for most part, post-independence.
“Sixty to seventy monuments from Chalukyan dynasty have been abandoned and not taken good care of, in post-independent India. Through this agreement, we will restore Aihole’s original glory in the next four years,” he said.
Patil said that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement would focus on restoring three temple clusters and five monuments in Aihole, which the locals have been using to dry clothes and grains. He said this was “very saddening”.
Dharmasthala dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade, Dr Surendra Kumar Heggade and former minister Abhay Chandra Jain were present on the occasion, besides government officials.
In addition to the over 600 Archeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments in Karnataka, there are about 844 state-protected monuments spread across the state with several in Aihole, Badami, Pattadakal and Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district that require to be restored.
This apart, there are nearly 25,000 heritage monuments and temples in the state, the minister said.
Aihole, the ancient heritage site of medieval-era Chalukya dynasty, dates back from sixth century to twelfth century CE, surrounded by farmlands and sandstone hills.
Durga, Shiva, Parvathi and Surya temples and Ravanaphadi cave are the most popular heritage sites here.
(Published 05 March 2024, 20:35 IST)