Karnataka Minister takes dig at Centre over plea to cancel Prajwal Revanna's passport

Reacting to a reported interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that his ministry got the request for cancelling the passport only on May 21, Parameshwara told reporters: "I too saw the media report. If he (S Jaishankar) said so, then it means that the PMO did not inform the Ministry of External Affairs." "The Chief Minister wrote the letter in April itself and the EAM says he received it on May 21. What happened to the letter in the Prime Minister's Office? Didn't it get the value it deserved or did the PMO not inform the External Affairs Ministry?" Parameshwara asked.