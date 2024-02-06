Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre seeks report on buildings constructed violating CRZ norms

Mangaluru: Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said that he has sought a detailed report on all buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a review meeting, Khandre said that he and the department have received several complaints on buildings violating CRZ notification. Many have even written to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the permanent structures built violating the CRZ rules.

“I have asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the same. The report will be submitted to the government,” he said.