Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre seeks report on buildings constructed violating CRZ norms

Mangaluru: Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said that he has sought a detailed report on all buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
Speaking to media persons after chairing a review meeting, Khandre said that he and the department have received several complaints on buildings violating CRZ notification. Many have even written to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the permanent structures built violating the CRZ rules.
“I have asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the same. The report will be submitted to the government,” he said.
Some of the buildings were constructed before the CRZ regulations came into existence. Even after the CRZ rules were implemented, several buildings have come up violating the rules,” he said.
To a query, the minister warned of taking stern action against the illegal resorts and homestays that have come up on Western Ghats.
The Minister said that he has asked the officials to grow mangroves to check sea erosion that has been affecting the coastal areas.
Khandre said that he has asked the officials to submit a detailed report regulating the visitors and streamlining the entire system on trekking routes in Karnataka.
Thousands of people had visited Kumara Parvatha in Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary during the Republic Day weekend and many had raised concern over the ecologically sensitive area.
"There is a need to introduce an online booking system and regulate the number of visitors to each trekking point. There are several trekking trails in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts. After a detailed report is submitted, the trekking trails will be developed for the trekkers, he said.