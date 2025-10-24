<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> will distribute the newly approved “peak caps” to police personnel on October 28. An order to this effect was issued by DG&IGP M A Saleem on Thursday. </p>.<p>The police personnel in Karnataka will begin wearing these peak caps, replacing the decades-old slouch hats currently in use.</p>.<p>A formal peak cap announcement and distribution programme has been scheduled at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara.</p>.<p>In a circular issued on Thursday, state police chief Dr M A Saleem instructed all commissionerates and districts to nominate one police constable (PC) or head constable (HC) to attend the event. </p>.<p>The government had, on August 6, issued an order replacing slouch hats with navy-blue peak caps for all constables and head constables across Karnataka.</p>.<p>At the recent senior police officers’ annual conference, the police department had proposed green berets for the constabulary.</p>.<p>However, Siddaramaiah suggested blue peak caps, observing that green berets resembled those worn by home guards and members of Scouts and Guides.</p>