Karnataka: Prime accused in Muthoot Finance attempt to robbery case arrested

The main accused, who had been on the run, has now been identified as Abdul Latif alias Latif (47), a resident of Kasaragod district, Kerala.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 16:15 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 16:15 IST
