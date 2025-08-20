Karnataka: Prime accused in Muthoot Finance attempt to robbery case arrested

<p>Mangaluru: The CCB police have arrested the prime accused who had been absconding in connection with attempting to break in Muthoot Finance in Deralakatte under Konaje Police Station limits, said Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.</p><p>Explaining the case, Commissioner said on the night of March 29, unidentified miscreants allegedly cut the siren cable at the front door of Muthoot Finance and attempted to break into the office. </p><p>Following a complaint, Konaje police registered a case. The police had arrested two persons — Murali from Idukki, Kerala, and Arshad from Kanhangad in connection with the case. </p><p>The main accused, who had been on the run, has now been identified as Abdul Latif alias Latif (47), a resident of Kasaragod district, Kerala. He was taken into custody and handed over to Konaje Police for further investigation.</p><p>The Commissioner said that Latif is a habitual offender and the mastermind in two major gold heists in Kerala. He was the key accused in the theft of nearly 20 kg of gold from Rajadhani Jewellery shop under Hosdurga Police Station limits and the theft of 15.8 kg of gold and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from Vijaya Bank in Cheruvathur under Chandera Police Station limits.</p>