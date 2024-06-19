Karnataka: 'Project Chandana' launched for screening of Sickle Cell Anaemia in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar

Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they will use a new 'Deep Science based technology (HPOS) device' invented by IISc Scientist Prof Sai Shiva Gorthi for quick on the spot diagnosis of the disease. The project is taken up with over Rs 18 crore funded by Indian Oil (IOCL) under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative. They have entered into an MoU with IISc and IOCL to implement this project, with the support of tribal welfare department, he said.

He added, "Early diagnosis will help provide treatment to ensure the patients lead a quality life free from suffering, and to enhance their life span upto 50 to 60 years. It is important to check blood group of couple and go for genetic counseling before wedding," Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that it is a significant step to take modern health care benefits to door steps of poor tribals.