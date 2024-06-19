Karnataka: 'Project Chandana' launched for screening of Sickle Cell Anaemia in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao launched 'Project Chandana' of health department, a comprehensive screening programme to trace cases of Sickle Cell Anaemia--a genetic/hereditary disease among 2.56 lakh tribal population in the next two years in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Kodagu districts, for their health management and to take preventive measures to eliminate the disease in the State at a faster pace.
He launched the project at the State level programme of 'National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission-2047' held as part of 'World Sickle Cell Anaemia day' in Mysuru on Wednesday.
Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they will use a new 'Deep Science based technology (HPOS) device' invented by IISc Scientist Prof Sai Shiva Gorthi for quick on the spot diagnosis of the disease. The project is taken up with over Rs 18 crore funded by Indian Oil (IOCL) under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative. They have entered into an MoU with IISc and IOCL to implement this project, with the support of tribal welfare department, he said.
He added, "Early diagnosis will help provide treatment to ensure the patients lead a quality life free from suffering, and to enhance their life span upto 50 to 60 years. It is important to check blood group of couple and go for genetic counseling before wedding," Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that it is a significant step to take modern health care benefits to door steps of poor tribals.
NHM Director Naveen Bhat, this screening programme will soon be extended to Karwar, Mangalore, Udupi, and Chikkamagalur districts under the National Health Mission.
As part of this Project Chandana, training, screening and awareness camps are organised at Public Health Care Centers along with various NGOs such as Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra (VGKK), the Institute of Public Health (IPH), and JSS Medical College & Hospital.
Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao even launched 'Ambari' Sickle Cell Disease Health System Strengthening Project, an online certification course on SCA and Anaemia.
R N Dubey of IOCL, Dr Sai Shiva of IISC, Joint Director of Health Department, Mysuru division, Dr K H Prasad, Deputy Director (Blood Safety), Dr N Shakeela, Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra, ZP CEO K M Gayathri, DHO Dr P C Kumarswamy, Assistant Deputy Director E health and State Nodal officer for Tele ICU Dr D E Vasanth Kumar, District Programme officer SCA, Dr Mohammed Siraz Ahmed and others were present. MLA K Harish Gowda also joined them.
SCA patients from various tribal hamlets of Mysuru district attended the event.
Published 19 June 2024, 16:16 IST