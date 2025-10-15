<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is ready to conduct local body elections like Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and BBMP. Any organisations including the RSS should not create nuisance at public places and measures would be taken on the lines of Tamil Nadu, he said.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had darshana of goddess Hasanamba, in Hassan, on Wednesday. He said that he has prayed for peace, prosperity, and welfare of the farmers of Karnataka. </p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he said, "All the elections will be conducted in phases. The government is in favour of the local body polls. These elections strengthen the democratic set up".</p>.Siddaramaiah’s grandson Dhawan Rakesh eyes political entry.<p>Commenting on the RSS controversy, Siddaramaiah said, "No organisation, including the RSS, should create problems in the public places. Tamil Nadu model would be followed and action taken". </p><p>To a query on cabinet reshuffle or change in guard, the CM said, "There are no discussions on this or change of CM. We had discussed the government and party activities at the banquet. The high command is currently busy in the wake of Bihar elections and no discussions have been held. Let us speak about this after November".</p>