Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka ready for local body elections, government in favour of it: Siddaramaiah

Commenting on the RSS controversy, Siddaramaiah said, "No organisation, including the RSS, should create problems in the public places. Tamil Nadu model would be followed and action taken".
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 12:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 12:21 IST
KarnatakaElectionsSiddaramaiahpolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us