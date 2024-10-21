Home
Karnataka registered 10.2% GSDP growth in 2023-24

Citing a data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the government said in a statement that the state has significantly surpassed the national average of 8.2%.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:02 IST
