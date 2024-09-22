Karnataka’s first gas-based power plant to go live this month

The Energy Minister of Karnataka K J George announced that the state’s first gas-based 370 megawatt (MW) capacity Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant (YCCPP), is set to be commissioned on September 24.
The plant will generate 236.825 MW through a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW through a steam turbine generator, totalling 370.05 MW. The pilot production process for both the generators has been completed.
The project cost is Rs 2500 crore and will generate 2755 million units of electricity at a cost of Rs 8 per unit.
The project was originally completed by Bharat Heavy Industries Limited (BHEL) in the third week of September 2020 but a fire accident that occurred in October 2020 stopped the commissioning of the project. Even though the restoration was done by December 2021, the increase in natural gas price due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Take-or-Pay clause of the Gas Supply Transmission Agreement led to the halt in commissioning of the plant.
According to the State Energy Department, Liquified Natural Gas is a cleaner source of fuel and the plant will help compensate for the low generation of hydropower during bad monsoon periods.
They also announced that they will use AI to predict energy requirement patterns based on irrigation, weather, and satellite data, ensuring different regions of Karnataka will receive energy when most needed.
Published 21 September 2024, 21:27 IST